Denver Post columnist Jon Caldara has been fired from the Colorado newspaper for denouncing transgender ideology in schools and arguing that there are only two sexes.

Claiming that editors found his style “too insensitive”, Caldara had criticised an Associated Press directive claiming sex and gender are not binary in his January 3 column.

“There are only two sexes, identified by an XX or XY chromosome. That is the very definition of binary. The AP ruling it isn’t so doesn’t change science. It’s a premeditative attempt to change culture and policy. It’s activism.”

Two weeks later his column criticised a recent law requiring Colorado elementary schools to teach transgender ideology.

“Some parents weren’t thrilled a couple of years back when during school their little ones in Boulder Valley School District were treated to videos staring [sic] a transgender teddy bear teaching the kids how to misuse pronouns or when Colorado’s ‘Trans Community Choir’ sang to kids about a transgender raven…What are the protections for a parent who feels transgender singing groups and teddy bears with gender dysphoria might be ‘stigmatizing’ for their kid?

However the columnist’s January 17 Facebook announcement made clear his combative style and regard for biology were the chief reasons for his firing.

“My column is not a soft voiced, sticky sweet NPR-styled piece which employs the language now mandated by the victim-centric, identity politics driven media.

Plain talk that doesn’t conform to the newspeak law of ‘use only the words mandated by the perpetually offended.’ So, it is labeled as ‘mean spirited’ and banned. If conservatives and libertarians are granted a voice in the mainstream media, they must use the language of their ideological opponents. That is, they are not allowed to have their own voice.

What seemed to be the last straw for my column was my insistence that there are only two sexes and my frustration that to be inclusive of the transgendered (even that word isn’t allowed) we must lose our right to free speech.”

The paper’s most-read columnist, Caldara was fired by editor Megan Schrader. Although she declined to comment on the firing, she told the Washington Free Beacon that she hopes other conservative Colorado writers will apply “knowing that we value conservative voices on our pages and don’t have a litmus test for their opinions.”

